Watch Tiwa Savage's performance at King Charles III coronation concert

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian female music star, Tiwa Savage, performed at the coronation concert of King Charles III at the Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla was held on Saturday at the Westminster Abbey, with lots of world leaders, royals and diplomats in attendance.

Tiwa was one of about a dozen artistes billed for the concert.

She was introduced on stage as the Queen of Afro beats by the announcer as she appeared in a green gown to deliver "Keys to the Kingdom" track.

The over three-minute performance had a fusion of Nigerian local music when a drummer appeared on stage as Tiwa delivered Yoruba-like dance steps to loud applause.

Her performance ended with applause from members of the royal family and cheers from the audience.

Watch her performance below:

