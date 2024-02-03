Watch a rare video of Bob Santo's funeral in 2002

Bob Santo was a household name in the movie industry and he will always be remembered by Ghanaians for his impeccable acting skills.

Born as John Evans Kwadwo Bosompem, he left a scar on every Ghanaian who witnessed his performance and although he passed away, the legacy he left is still remembered.



Some movies he starred in are "Efiewura," “Banker to Banker”, “Double Sense”, and “Abawa Mary”.



A video of the burial of Bob Santo has resurfaced on TikTok and it was shared by Samuel Amaning.



Bob Santo died in May 2002 after suffering from jaundice.



His burial was held on July 26, 2002, and a lot of Ghanaians trooped to the funeral grounds to say their final words to the actor.

Popular stars including Abusuapanyin Judas, Bob Okala, Araba Stamp, Kwame Ajos, Maame Dorkonoo, Super OD, and other recognized actors were present.



Abusuapanyin Judas is known to be the closest friend of Bob Santo.



In the video, he was captured weeping bitterly and couldn’t control himself when he saw the body of his friend.



He shared a few words about his friend and according to him, “Bob Santo and I were friends for 17 years. He got sick when we left Ghana for a performance in Sweden. He was fortunate to be treated by a Ghanaian doctor there but his sickness was getting worse so I had to take him back to Ghana”.



Notable personalities like Dr. Addo Kufour, the brother of John Agyekum Kufour was also present to pay his last respect to Bob Santo.

He was survived by his two wives which included the Efiewura star, Auntie Bee, and three children.



Below is Bob Santo’s funeral held in May 2002:







ED/OGB