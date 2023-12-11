Watch as Brother Sammy sits with a ‘frowned’ face while Nacee performs at an event

Ghanaian musician, Brother Sammy

The rift between Ghanaian gospel musicians, Brother Sammy and Nacee seems to be heightening after a video of the two artistes emerged on social media.

During the 20th anniversary celebration of the Breaking Yoke Ministry International on Sunday, December 10, 2023, Nacee with other gospel musicians graced the occasion in a grand style to perform at the event.



When Nacee took over to perform on stage while everybody was standing and cheering him up, Brother Sammy was spotted seated unconcerned with a frown face which raised the eyebrows of the public.



Nacee, who seemed unperturbed by the situation went ahead to perform his songs while the attendees cheered him on.



Some of the renowned personalities who were present at the event include Piesie Esther, Akumaa Mama Zimbi and others.



It would be recalled that Brother Sammy stated that his relationship with Nacee is not the best due to the treatment meted out to him by his colleague gospel artiste.



Brother Sammy indicated that he found it worrying after Nacee removed a video he did for one of his songs which caught the attention of the public on his social media handle.

Meanwhile, Nacee is yet to respond to Brother Sammy’s claims and his attitude towards him during his performance at the event.



