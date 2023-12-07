Watch as Guinea’s Grand P displays his Adowa dance skills at the airport

Guinean singer, Grand P

Guinean singer and social media sensation, Moussa Sandiana well known as Grand P was spotted at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) exhibiting his dance skills upon his arrival in Ghana.

Grand P, who seemed elated at the airport joined the women who welcomed him to the country while dancing Adowa to show that he is familiar with the Ghanaian culture.



The women who welcomed him at the airport were in their kente clothing while displaying the Ghanaian cultural dance.



In the video shared by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, Grand P was surrounded by his entourage with his girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao delightfully cheering him on while dancing.



It is understood that his visit to Ghana was facilitated by LEMA Press, which happens to be one of Ghana’s leading printing presses.



LEMA Press has disclosed that there have been some activities lined up for him which include a Meet-N-Greet with renowned personalities in the entertainment industry.

Watch the video below





SB/BB