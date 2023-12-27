Watch as John Dumelo dances to late Ebony’s ‘Hustle’ at Afua Asantewaa’s ‘sing-a-thon’

John Dumelo at Singathon

The evening of Day 3 of the sing-a-thon challenge was packed with supporters who graced their presence at the Akwaaba Park to motivate the singathon breaker, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

Afua Asantewaa is embarking on a mission to break the Guinness Record of the longest singing marathon and so far, Ghanaians have displayed immersed support to the Ghanaian lady.



The earlier days saw showbiz personalities such as Nana Ama McBrown, Fella Makafui, Shatta Wale, Kwami Eugene, Cina Soul, and Akuapem Poloo, among others who stormed the singathon grounds to rally their support behind her.



On December 26, 2023, Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Dumelo graced the event with his presence to show his support for Afua Asantewaa.



A video posted on X by UTV captured John Dumelo dancing to the tune of “Hustle”, a song by the late female singer, Ebony.



In the said video, the actor displayed impressive dance moves as well as singing to the song.

Other renowned personalities who were present on Day 3 of the challenge included Sarkodie, Asamoah Gyan, Berla Mundi, Fada Dickson, and the former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave.



Watch as John Dumelo displayed impressive dance moves at the event below:





Electric vibes as @johndumelo arrives, adding his support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon journey! ????????❤️#UTVGhana #AfuaAsantewaaSingathon pic.twitter.com/0QlvtaO8oH — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 26, 2023

