Watch as MP for Nhyiaeso joins NPP youth in spirited 'jama' session

Stephen Amoah, sharing a light moment with some NPP youth

A recent viral social media video has captured the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, sharing a light moment with some New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth.

The video, captured during Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presentation at UPSA on February 7, 2024, showcases Amoah, who is also the deputy trade minister, engaged in a jama session with the young people.



Amoah is dressed in a black suit and tie, showcasing energy with his mode of clapping and singing of songs.



The atmosphere is charged with excitement as the NPP Youth Buoyant Group, excites themselves and onlookers.



