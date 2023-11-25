Watch as Nana Agradaa officially ties the knot with her junior pastor Asiamah

Nana Agradaa and her husband, Asiamah

Evangelist Patricia Oduro, popularly known as Agradaa has officially tied the knot with her junior pastor, Asiamah in a private wedding session.

Nana Agradaa has recently been flaunting her junior pastor Asiamah on social media and has been making claims of a possible wedding should things go as planned.



In a video shared by GhPage TV on Instagram and sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa was clad in her all-white wedding apparel with her husband, pastor Asiamah also in his white attire to match the occasion.



Nana Agradaaa while taking the wedding vow and putting the ring on Asiamah’s finger was heard saying, “I Mrs. Patricia Asiamah take you [Asiamah] as my lovely husband. I will love you and I will care for you forever. In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, Amen.”



The details of the marriage ceremony were not made known prior to the event with the images and videos circulating on social media afterwards.



It is believed that the ceremony was held at a private place with the family members of the spouses and close friends present to grace the occasion.

