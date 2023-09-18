Watch as Shatta Wale sprays money on fans in Kumasi

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale made Kumasi fans crazy after he was sighted throwing money at the fans in Kumasi.

Enthusiastic fans welcomed the musician at the Kumasi International Airport and showed their love to him by escorting him to his vehicle.



Shatta Wale is one of the honored celebrities to grace the takeoff of the new lottery game in Ghana.



The dancehall artiste was mobbed by a crowd on his arrival as he looked good in his blue sweatpants with a hoodie.



Two bodyguards dressed in black escorted the singer to his car.



A group of enthused fans mobbed Shatta Wale as soon as he stepped into the crowd.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the bodyguards ensured that the grouped fans did not hurt Shatta Wale and kept his security in safe hands.



While Shatta was in the car, he showed love to his ardent supporters who were following him by throwing money into the crowd as they received it with excitement.



Watch the video below





BS/OGB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



