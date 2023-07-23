Watch elderly woman with grey hair stun wedding reception as she twerks

At a recent wedding reception that oozed with joy and celebration, an extraordinary moment unfolded, leaving attendees and netizens utterly amazed.

A spirited grandma took the stage and stole the spotlight with her jaw-dropping twerking skills, defying age norms and showcasing an infectious zest for life.



In a mesmerizing video shared by Chopdaily and credited to Asoebibella, the grandma, dressed in an elegant emerald green dress and stylish white heels, wowed the crowd as she twerked her way to the floor.



The heartwarming video has captivated viewers across the globe.



Despite her silver hair adding a touch of sophistication, the grandma's energy and enthusiasm were nothing short of electrifying, proving that age is truly just a number when it comes to embracing one's inner dancer.



In the mesmerizing footage, the lively grandma fearlessly went down and up with astonishing agility and grace, leaving onlookers in awe.



At one moment, she astounded the audience by putting both hands on the floor, showcasing her impressive flexibility and dedication to her performance as she twerked.

While the grandma boogied, a gentleman in a suave suit stood beside her, attentively watching over her, making sure she was safe and comfortable during her show-stopping act.







You can also watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







ADA/BB