Watch fans boogie to Castro, Asamoah Gyan's song in Qatar despite defeat to Uruguay

Fans of the Black Stars dance in celebration of Uruguay's loss

Ghanaian fans were captured celebrating in Qatar despite the Black Stars' loss to Uruguay in the final Group H fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha on December 2, 2022.

Ghana lost but opponents Uruguay, led by Luis Suarez, also crashed out on goals scored after finishing with four points apiece with South Korea.



In a video shared by Isaac Fanin, a BBC journalist covering the tournament, a pool of Ghanaians are captured dancing to a popular song titled, African Girls, by late musician Castro featuring former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.



Hundreds of the fans are seen singing along as the song is blasted on loud speakers as they dance ostensibly to celebrate Uruguay's exit despite having inflicted a similar fate on Ghana.



He captioned the video thus: "This is absolutely top tier pettiness from Ghanaians! A DJ is playing Asamaoh Gyan's music whilst Ghanaians party at Uruguay's expense! Baby jet is here. Imagine if Ghana had won."



Gyan in 2010 missed a crucial penalty after Suarez handled a goal-bound effort. Uruguay went on to win the game on penalties denying Ghana a place in the semi finals.

The Black Stars of Ghana had one task going into their final Group H fixture at the 2022 World Cup.Win at all costs, worse case draw against Uruguay and secure passage into the Round-of-16 stage of the competition.The match was, however, settled with three major incidents in the first half. A penalty miss by Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew, when the score was goalless.

Then Giorgian de Arrascaeta's two goals for Uruguay which came in quick sucession, consigned the Black Stars to a second World Cup defeat against the South Americans who broke hearts of Africans in 2010.



Their 2 - 0 victory over the Black Stars was, however, not enough to get them through to the next round of the tournament as South Korea beat Portugal 2-1.



With Uruguay in dire need of a third goal to progress to the next round of the World Cup, Suarez was reduced to tears as efforts to score another goal proved futile.



Portugal and South Korea advanced from Group H as Uruguay and Ghana exited the tournament after finished 3rd and 4th respectively.