Watch how Amanda Jissih and MzGee were caught in hot exchanges before reconciliation

Before the dust settled, these two Ghanaian female media personalities who have been silently engaged in a feud for a long period shared their sentiments during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz.

Earlier in 2022, the tension that existed between MzGee and Amanda escalated when the latter stormed social media to accuse the former of sharing an audio clip of the late Psalm Adjeteyfio begging for leftovers.



Following this development, social media have witnessed brewing tensions between them on several occasions.



Specifically, at events, MzGee and Amanda Jissih would face opposite directions when sitting close to each other, among others.



The two appeared on UTV's United Showbiz and there were indeed expectations from viewers. At the latter part of the show, the sit-in-host, Abeiku Santana, said he spotted intense friction between them all through the show.



In a bid to settle their scores, Abeiku took a step forward and created an atmosphere for them to ‘let things off their chest’ and things got heated up.

Amanda Jissih who spoke first said MzGee’s hate towards her started four years ago.



“I don’t have a problem with MzGee and she knows it, but MzGee has hated me for a long time. Deep down in her heart, she knows that she has hated me for long and she knows that I have never offended her. She has to be honest with herself because if it is the TT issue, then there is no problem.



"I heard the leaked tape and I questioned her intent for posting it out there. She reacted to that afterward but even that, she did not directly address me. She used TT’s issue as grounds but we both know that she started this thing four years ago. I am not scared of anyone; I speak my truth just as it is.



“For a very long time, if I greet MzGee, she doesn’t respond. I’m very sure it has to do with one of her nemeses, who happens to be my friend. But I don’t think that should affect me because I have always loved her since the time I was at Multimedia.



"She is sitting right there, I won’t say these things behind my back. So, I blocked her for over four years now. I did not want to mention names but Doreen Avio is my witness. The last time we were here, I came here with a bible for her to speak the truth about the entire issue. I am hurt and I will not push for her friendship," Amanda said.

MzGee after listening attentively to Amanda took her turn to speak.



“We don’t necessarily have to be friends with people. I am surprised and I don’t remember any of these things. I worked with her at the Multimedia Group. People over there can attest. I have heard a number of times that she says I don’t respond. when she greets. The person whom I had an issue with came to apologize, and I even talk to people close to her so I don’t know what this is about. This is of no importance to me.



“Posterity will judge all of us. When TT sat on this channel and vindicated me, how many people came to say sorry. So, I leave it to God and I sit back to see what God will do with my life. I don’t respond to people personally. Let God be the final judge. When she left the company, I sent her a WhatsApp message and she responded," MZGee stated.



In the heat of the moment, Abeiku Santana held their hands and asked them to hug for peace to prevail.



Watch the video below:









