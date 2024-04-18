Watch how Dr. Kwaku Oteng celebrated his 56th birthday in grand style

Prominent businessman and entrepreneur, Dr. Kwaku Oteng spectacularly celebrated his 56th birthday at his mansion.

During the event, the businessman and the people who graced the occasion were in all-white attire to show appreciation to God for such a wonderful day.



The personalities who were gathered included Dr. Oteng’s family members, employees of his businesses including sports journalist Saddick Adams, and other well-wishers.



The birthday celebrant, together with other dignitaries, joined hands to cut the cake and sang the happy birthday song afterwards.



In the course of the event, one of the employees of Dr. Oteng, whose name is not known, said, “Today is a special day. For the 20 years I have known Dr Oteng, one thing that makes him unique is his humility. I’ve been working with wealthy men but I haven’t seen anyone who cares for people like him…



"Looking at his businesses and the fact that he yearns to do more, it means that indeed God has blessed him. As your children, we ask God to continue to bless and elevate you in life. Even though there are challenges with the business, we pray that God will continue to sustain you.”

About Dr Kwaku oteng’s businesses



Dr. Kwaku Oteng is the proprietor of a conglomerate spanning various sectors in Ghana, including herbal medicines, broadcasting, beverages, and transportation.



Disadvantaged students over the years. Dr. Kwaku Oteng made a significant impact on the business landscape in 2001 with the establishment of the Angel Herbal Products Industry, catalyzing a transformation within the herbal medicine sector.



Following his success with Angel Herbal Products, he went on to establish the Angel Group of Companies. The group has under its umbrella Angel Broadcasting Services Limited, Angel Transport and Trading Limited, Angel Estate and Construction Limited, Angel Natural Mineral Water, and Adonko Bitters Limited.



Angel Broadcasting Services operates Accra-based Angel TV, a digital television station, as well as commercial radios, including Angel 96.1 FM and Pure 95.7 FM in Kumasi, Angel 102.9 FM in Accra, Angel 92.3 FM and Cheers 94.9 FM (Sunyani) and Cheers 94.5 FM (Koforidua).

