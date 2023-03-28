Watch how Efya treated Kamala Haris, diplomats to a thrilling gospel performance

Ghanaian singer, Efya, brought down the heavens at a state banquet held in honor of the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is currently in Ghana as part of her Africa tour.

Hosted by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Efya who was among the artistes invited to entertain the guests, created a worship atmosphere by singing her own rendition of Stella Aba Seal’s ‘Mebo mesenku’.



Clad in a beautiful orange kente gown, the Ghanaian soul singer, dedicated the performance to her grandfather, and this was captured in the caption to excerpts of her performance shared on Instagram.



“Last night performing for VP Kamala Harris at the state banquet hosted by President @NAkufoAddo in the Jubilee house. and all the international dignitaries… This performance is dedicated to my Grandfather Mr CD Appiah…. Thank you for your prayers … I Will Forever Make You Proud….”



She also hinted at a new single scheduled for release soon.



“Grateful To The Lord For How Far He Has Brought Me #AmenThankYouJesus#ITS GO TIME ..!! NEW MUSIC IS COMING.”



It can be recalled that during the 2019 VGMAs, Efya performed the same song which earned her immense praise and admiration after it went viral on social media.

Watch the video below









EB/BB