5
Menu
Entertainment

Watch how Efya treated Kamala Harris, diplomats to a thrilling gospel performance

Video Archive
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer, Efya, brought down the heavens at a state banquet held in honor of the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is currently in Ghana as part of her Africa tour.

Hosted by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Efya who was among the artistes invited to entertain the guests, created a worship atmosphere by singing her own rendition of Stella Aba Seal’s ‘Mebo mesenku’.

Clad in a beautiful orange kente gown, the Ghanaian soul singer, dedicated the performance to her grandfather, and this was captured in the caption to excerpts of her performance shared on Instagram.

“Last night performing for VP Kamala Harris at the state banquet hosted by President @NAkufoAddo in the Jubilee house. and all the international dignitaries… This performance is dedicated to my Grandfather Mr CD Appiah…. Thank you for your prayers … I Will Forever Make You Proud….”

She also hinted at a new single scheduled for release soon.

“Grateful To The Lord For How Far He Has Brought Me #AmenThankYouJesus#ITS GO TIME ..!! NEW MUSIC IS COMING.”

It can be recalled that during the 2019 VGMAs, Efya performed the same song which earned her immense praise and admiration after it went viral on social media.

Watch the video below



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by EFYA (@efya_nokturnal)





EB/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect