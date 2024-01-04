Watch how Fancy Gadam thrilled the crowd during his visit to Chef Faila

Chef Faila(left) and Fancy Gadam (right)

Ghanaian musician, Fancy Gadam, stormed the Modern City Hotel to perform his songs to thrill the fans who had converged to witness the longest cooking marathon attempt by Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak

Fancy Gadam when paid a visit to Failatu Abdul-Razak, an indigene of the Northern Region who is aiming to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon.



The musician’s performance got the crowd jamming and singing along to his songs as he performed to thrill the people who were at the Modern City Hotel to support Chef Faila.



Ghanaians have been rallying behind Chef Faila since she began her cook-a-thon challenge with some celebrities like Kwabena Kwabena, Fancy Gadam, and Yaw Dabo with some politicians including Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP) , Haruna Iddrisu as well as MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed showing up at the venue to support her.



Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



She aims to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

