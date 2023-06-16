Watch how Jackie Appiah reacted to a $10,000 money prank on live television

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, was the topic of discussion on social media, especially on Twitter, on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

A video that was circulating on social media captured the actress, who had visited Ivory Coast for a show and was among the guest hosts for the event.



In the video, an unidentified lady was also seen engaged in some sought of argument with Jackie Appiah.



The lady stated that sometime ago, she gave Jackie Appiah $10,000 to come for a show in Ivory Coast but the actress did not show up, neither did she give an explanation for bailing out.



The lady, who was visibly angry with the actress for not turning up for the said event, angrily asked the actress to give back her money, or she should leave the premises.



“You remember that one day you took somebody’s money, you were supposed to play in Ivory Coast and you never came? I paid you 10,000 US Dollars. My dear, my dear listen, you have to pay back my money or you get out of this premises right now. Hey, get out of here. You have to get out of here. Are you laughing?” she said.



Jackie Appiah, after listening to the lady, questioned her about the account she had made the payment through, to which the lady answered: “I paid to John. You can ask John Dumelo; I paid him the money.”

The actress then told this unidentified lady that she never received any money from John Dumelo and wouldn’t mind if John Dumelo is called to give an explanation of the situation.



“If you paid to John, then you didn’t pay to Jackie Appiah so, you don’t have a case with Jackie Appiah. Then you have to call John here. Call him,” the actress is heard saying.



The actress laughed throughout the brief moment, as she showed her confusion as to exactly what was going on.



But in a quick twist of events, the other lade suddenly calmed down and said to Jackie Appiah: “Jackie you can clap for yourself.”



Realizing it was all a prank that had been pulled on her, the Ghanaian actress heaved a sigh of relief.



Check out the video below:

ED/AE