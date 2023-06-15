Watch how Salma Mumin's friend slapped her buttocks making it jiggle for the camera

Renowned actress and accomplished entrepreneur, Salma Mumin, has recently sparked a considerable amount of online discussion following the emergence of a video on social media.

The footage captures a private gathering where Salma can be seen enjoying the company of her friends.



However, it is one particular moment from the video that grabbed the attention of viewers when a friend slapped her buttocks as it jiggled for the camera.



Shared on Instagram by popular blogger Flavour Tipz, the video showcases Salma confidently holding a glass containing a vibrant-coloured drink.



Her poised demeanour is accentuated by her choice of attire—an elegant sleeveless white jumpsuit adorned with lace wide-leg pants, revealing glimpses of her skin.

To complete her stylish ensemble, Salma accessorizes with a lemon-green bag and a pair of heels.



She opted for a chic ponytail, allowing her facial features to take centre stage while showcasing her distinct beauty.







ADA/WA