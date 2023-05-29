Watch how Senior High School students fainted during King Promise's performance

Musician, King Promise

King Promise has got one of the biggest fanbases among Senior High School students in Ghana. This mad love for his music resulted in some young girls losing consciousness during a performance at the Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School.

Promise had his fans on cloud nine during the back-to-back performance of his hit songs. In a video published on Twitter on May 28, the singer would not believe the love and energy he received from his young folks.



"Moments like this makes everything worth it. Stay true to self! Terminator loves you guys," he wrote.



King Promise's wild performance had students crying, screaming and fainting at the sight of him.



Social media users equally could not believe their eyes. Others described the singer as Ghana's Michael Jackson over his ability to attract large audiences and command a crowd which resulted in some fans fainting.



The young girls who fainted were attended to by a medical team as the fun and performances continued.



