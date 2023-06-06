2
Watch how Stonebwoy hypes his wife and asks her to twerk for him

Stonebwoy And Wife Play Dirty Stonebwoy gets naughty with Dr Louisa

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, has hyped up his wife, Dr Louisa enthusiastically showing his admiration for her before she attended the Ghana Women Awards.

In the video shared on Snapchat, Dr Louisa looked stunning in a beautiful deep blue mermaid dress that elegantly accentuated her curves.

Stonebwoy can be heard showering his wife with affectionate words, calling her "Sweety darling, darling sweety," while playfully interacting with her and making a light-hearted request for her to showcase twerk.

The video captured a playful and affectionate moment between the couple, highlighting their love and camaraderie.

Dr Louisa indulged her husband's enthusiasm by giving a 360-degree view of her attire and humorously mimicking a soft twerk.

Her joy wasn’t cut short as Dr Louisa, at the Ghana Women Awards ceremony, was honoured with a citation and an award in recognition of her notable contributions and achievements.

The event celebrated the accomplishments of Ghanaian women across various fields and acknowledged their valuable contributions to society.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SkinP_GH (@iamskinp)





