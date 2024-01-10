Watch how Stonebwoy popped champagne to celebrate Black Sherif’s birthday

Stonebwoy popping champagne to celebrate Black Sherif's birthday

January 9, 2024, marked the 22nd birthday of multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Mohammed Ismail Shariff popularly known as Black Sherif.

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has been spotted popping champagne for Black Sherif to celebrate him as one of the outstanding musicians in Ghana who has elevated the standards in recent times.



In the video shared by Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, and sighted by GhanaWeb, Stonebwoy was seated as some group of people were singing a birthday song in the absence of Black Sherif who was in the room.



After singing the song for a while, Black Sherif was called upon to come out of which he had no idea of what was happening.



He looked surprised when he got out to see some group of people singing a happy birthday song including Stonebwoy, who quickly stood up to pop the champagne to celebrate his colleague musician.



Black Sherif happens to be one of the best artistes in Ghana after producing numerous hit songs and winning both domestic and international accolades in music.



In 2023, Black Sherif was adjudged the winner of the Best International Flow award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

He was also crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards event held in Accra.



