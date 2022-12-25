Watch how Stonebwoy's wife showed off dancing skills at 2022 Bhim Concert

Dr Louisa captured at Bhim Concert

The wife of Ghanaian Dancehall performer, Stonewbwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa, has proven to netizens that she isn't just a mother and wife to the ‘Therapy’ artiste but knows how to have fun.

In a video on Instagram by blogger Flavour Tipz, the mother of two was captured in an off-shoulder emerald green top that she matched with lemon green palazzo pants while dancing with a friend.



The female doctor couldn't stop at anything but go all out to have some fun at her husband’s just-ended Bhim Concert show at the Grand Arena on December 23, 2022.



Meanwhile, fans have rated Stonebwoy's annual December performance as one of the top musical events this December, a success for the dancehall performer.



The award-winning singer was able to get top-tier Ghanaian performers, as well as Busy Signal from Jamaica and Costa Titch from South Africa, to perform for fans who attended the highly publicized 2022 version of his show.

After giving back-to-back performances of both new and old songs, to which the audience joined in, Stonebwoy closed the show.



Despite the several concerts that clashed with the Bhim Concert, Stonebwoy saw a significant increase in attendance and fan support.





ADA/BOG