Watch how Teni cried uncontrollably after Nigeria lost AFCON trophy to Ivory Coast

Nigerian singer, Teni crying after Nigeria lost AFCON trophy

Nigerian singer, Teni broke into tears after the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast in the finals of the African Cup of African Nations (AFCON).

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Teni was weeping enormously and blaming Ivory Coast for defeating her country (Nigeria ) which has brought upon them an embarrassment following the high anticipation of their victory ahead of the game.



Teni was visibly angry and sad at the same time while she was shedding tears and calling for oxygen to be given to her otherwise something bad might happen to her as a result of the situation.



While she was crying, Teni was heard saying, “Ivory Coast, you think you can embarrass me. I need oxygen. I am feeling bad, This is so embarrassing.”



The 2024 African Cup of Nations came to an end on Sunday, February 11, 2024, with the host nation, Ivory Coast beating Nigeria by two goals to one to win the tournament.



Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller gave the home side two goals while Nigerian captain, Troos-Ekong scored the consolation goal.



Since the defeat, Nigeria has been subjected to mockery on social media, especially by Ghanaians who seemed elated for their fierce rivals to have lost.

Had Nigeria won, it would have been their fourth title and they would have equalled the number of AFCON trophies won by Ghana.



Watch the video below





Tears flow endlessly from singer Teni, after the Super Eagles defeat by Ivory Coast



-



Ivory Coast Super Chicken Darkness Victor Nigeria CAN2023 pic.twitter.com/XSSun4GfNu — Hype Master ???????? (@HYPEMASTERS__) February 12, 2024

SB/BB