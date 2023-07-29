Watch how Tracey Boakye and her husband celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Mexico

Tracy and husband share a kiss

Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Ntiamoah have been seen celebrating their first anniversary in a grand style.

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful and elegant wedding ceremony on July 28, 2022, and the wedding saw several celebrities attend to show their support.



As the couple on July 28, 2023, celebrate their first anniversary, in a video shared by Tracey Boakye on her Instagram page, Tracey Boakye and her husband were captured kissing passionately and also having a good time in Mexico.



In the video she posted, she wrote: “I year down! Forever to go! Happy wedding anniversary to us. With love from Mexico. @Frank Badu Ntiamoah. 1st wedding anniversary. #francey22 #Vanaluluz



Some followers of the actress on Instagram shared the joy of Tracey Boakye and her husband. Below are some reactions from netizens.



“Happy anniversary my people, may smiles never fade from this union in Jesus’ mighty name amen”.



“Congratulations my people...happy blessed anniversary to you...God continue to bless your beautiful union”.

“Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Ntiamoah may God protect this marriage. I pray for more love and understanding”.



Watch the video below:





ED/OGB