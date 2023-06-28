Watch how some Muslims show their excitement after Eid prayers

Muslims all around the world on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha, which is the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’ to celebrate Prophet Ibrahim's obedience and willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail.

This celebration comes off annually and it is the second of 2 festivities, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha.



An act of sacrifice is carried out, usually after Eid prayers. The sacrifice comes in the form of a healthy goat, cow, sheep, ram, etc to be slaughtered in a "halal" way.



The meat from the sacrifice is usually divided into three parts, one-third for the family, one-third for friends, and one-third given out to alms.



Eid-ul-Adha lasts for three days with the last day spent with family, friends, and loved ones having a swell time.

At the National Mosque Complex, some Muslims were spotted having the time of their lives right after Eid prayers. Clad in very beautiful and obviously new attire, they chatted heartily, wishing well to one another while others danced to the sound of drums.



See the video below;







SS/DA