Watch oldest performance of Tagoe Sisters at late Rev Francis Amoako's outreach ministration

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The late Reverend Francis Akwasi Amoako, the founder of the Resurrection Power Evangelistic Ministry, is the man credited for the discovery of gospel singers, Tagoe Sisters.

The music duo made up of twins sisters- Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe named Rev Amoako as their mentor and under whose guidance, they released their first album “Nyame ye Kese” in 1987.

The gospel hit makers with over 10 albums started from humble beginnings. The duo, now a major source of inspiration to many touched lives through their spirit-filled songs.

Pastor Philip Amoako, the son of late Ghanaian preacher, Rev Francis Amoako, as part of his father's 33rd-anniversary celebration of his demise, published an old performance clip of Tagoe Sisters and late singer, Kusi Berko.

Tagoe Sisters back in the day wore matching outfits with a blue head covering. They played the tambourine to support instrumentalists on the ground.

The singers have continued to dress in matching outfits for their performances up until now. Earlier this year, they announced their 40th anniversary in the music industry.

The old video captured their ministration to some group of Christians who had gathered to hear the word of God from Rev Francis Akwasi Amoako, the man who toured the country, preaching and winning souls for Christ.

Paying tribute to his late father he wrote: "Watch how wonderful the evergreen Tagoe Sisters and the Legendary the late Rev Kusi Berko sang before Rev. Francis Akwasi Amoako came to preach. And how miracles and wonders happen when the Power of God moves. STILL CELEBRATING THE LEGACY OF REV FRANCIS AKWASI AMOAKO."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
