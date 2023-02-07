Watch out for Comedian Alo Wess this is year, he is ready for stand-up comedy

Ghana's comedian, Alo Wess

Comedy in Ghana is rising at a fastest rate and it has made the Ghanaian Comic industry very competitive and a very busy sector in the entertainment industry,

Today we throw more light on one of the promising Ghanaian Comedians that everyone should pay attention to .



Comedian Alo Wess is one of the best and fastest rising stand up Comedians known in real life as Placid Enyan Peprah a Ghanaian born in Obuasi Adansi.



Just like many others, Alo Wess found himself doing comedy due to influence and pressure from friends and family for him to pursue his God Given talent and since then, he’s been one of the fast growing brands with his signature ‘Tiawa”.



Alo Wess, since his inception unto the comedy scene, has mounted so many stages such as Laughline, LaughKitchen, Comedy Express, Comedy Fiesta, Laugh At First Sight, Laughter & Music, LYPO, 1000 Laughs, MMC, Romanus Incomplete, New Year Comedy Show and many others.



In 2022, the Comedian had a mind-blowing career experience, when he was billed for almost all the big comedy shows held at National theater and Snap cinema.

He was the second comedian to trend alongside Funny face at the last edition of Too Cute To Be Mute a Lekzy Decomic Comedy Special.



This Year, Alo Wess is ready to mount more big stages as a headline comedian and also boost his career and to break into the international market.



He had been nominated at the Comic Choice Awards in Ghana organised by Comedy Empire and Two times Award nominee at COPO Awards. His love for acting has got him some productions to his credits all of which have been viral.



Alo Wess has gathered a lot of fans because of his style of comedy and stage present.



Alo Wess draws inspiration from other comedians – local and international, including Lil Win, Agya Koo, Clemento Suarez, Michael JR (US based comedian), Chris Rock, Eddie Griffin, The GOAT Dave Chapelle, Bovi and I GO DYE and many others and looking forward to mounting the same stage with them someday.