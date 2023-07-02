Watch snippets of Black Sherif’s explosive performance in Germany

Black Sherif performed before a massive crowd

SummerJam, one of Europe's most renowned music festivals, witnessed an extraordinary spectacle as Black Sherif, delivered a show-stopping performance to a roaring enthusiastic crowd.

The festival, which commenced on June 30, 2023, and is set to run until July 2, features an impressive lineup of artists across various genres.



With renowned acts such as Peter Fox, Jan Delay, The Skints, Groundation, Tanya Stephens, SOJA, Ky-Mani Marley, Alborosie, and Third World gracing the stage, SummerJam promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers.



The VGMA Artiste of the Year Black Sherif's presence on stage turned the festival into a grand celebration, with fans passionately singing along to every word of his songs.



The atmosphere reached its peak during his performance of his hit track "Kwaku the Traveller," as the crowd echoed the lyrics, creating an exhilarating ambiance in multiple video clips shared on social media, particularly Twitter.



The Ghanaian artist showcased his talent and captivated the audience with his mesmerizing stage presence.

Black Sherif effortlessly commanded the stage, leaving the crowd hanging on to his every word. His ability to connect with his fans through his music was evident, solidifying his status as a sought-after music star globally.



SummerJam, known for its diverse lineup of international artists, continues to attract music lovers from around the world.



The festival offers a wide range of genres, including reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, and more. With performances from esteemed artists such as Peter Fox, Jan Delay, and Tanya Stephens, SummerJam delivers an immersive musical experience that caters to a variety of tastes.



