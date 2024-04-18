Watch the moment Stonebwoy joined Davido to perform at a sold-out concert in the US

Stonebwoy dancing with Davido on stage

Multiple award-winning Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, was spotted in the United States of America (USA) at a music event organized by Nigerian singer, Davido.

The 'Timeless Concert,' organized by the Nigerian musician, was held at Madison Square Garden in the USA, where fans showed up, making it a sold-out concert, according to reports.



Although Stonebwoy was not officially announced as one of the performing artistes, he joined Davido on stage to thrill the fans who were enthused by the energetic performance by the two artistse.



In a video shared by Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, the Ghanaian Dancehall artiste was clad in a black shirt atop trousers.



The video was captioned, “Stonebwoy joined David for his sold-out Timeless Concert last night at the Madison Square Garden in the USA.”



Despite controversies surrounding Stonebwoy's personality after his colleague, Shatta Wale, made a mockery of his disability at the 'Salleh Festival,' he appears to be unconcerned and remains focused on his music career.

Shatta Wale asked to apologize to Stonebwoy



The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled demanded a retraction and an apology from Shatta Wale.



This followed his disparaging comments against his industry colleague, Stonebwoy.



During a recent concert (Salleh Festival), Shatta Wale was captured taking a break in the middle of his performance to take a shot at Stonebwoy while making a mockery of him and describing him as disabled.



In a statement dated Monday, April 15, 2024, the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled described his utterances and actions as primitive and demanded an immediate apology and retraction.

“In the said video, Shatta Wale said, among other statements, ‘You are a bad person that is why God made you disabled, you are disabled, don’t try and fight an able person.’ By this statement, he is trying to say that all persons with disabilities are bad, and that is why God has made us who we are.



“This primitive statement should not have come from a high-profile personality like Shatta Wale. This act is irresponsible and should be condemned by all,” the statement said.



The Society noted that the actions of Shatta Wale contravened Ghana’s constitution, the Disability Act 715.



“We want to remind Shatta Wale that a section of his own fans who are making him who he is are persons with disabilities. Did he think about how they would feel? Or does he think he has made it so he does not care?



“The GSPD takes exception to this statement and asks Shatta Wale to retract his statement, remove such videos from social media, and apologize to all persons with disabilities and Ghanaians,” the group demanded.

However, Shatta has yet to render a public apology as the group demands.



Watch the video below





SB/BB