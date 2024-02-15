Watch the video of Brother Sammy’s tribute song to Dr. Grace Boadu

Brother Sammy composes tribute song for Dr. Grace Boadu

Gospel musician, Brother Sammy has composed a tribute song dedicated to the late Chief Executive Officer of Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu, as her final funeral rites approach.

According to the lyrics of the song, Brother Sammy asked the Lord to give Dr. Grace Boadu a peaceful and befitting place to rest in His bosom.



In the tribute song, he also addressed the things that pastors and celebrities have said regarding the cause of her death, which has dominated conversations on social media in the aftermath of her demise.



In a video shared by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix and sighted by GhanaWeb, Brother Sammy was clad in all-red apparel with other people who joined him to sing for the late Dr. Grace Boadu.



Below are excerpts of the lyrics of the tribute song:



"Good people don’t live long indeed. Maame Grace, may God grant you a peaceful place to rest in His bosom. A lot of things are being said after your death, but no one knows the truth. Because of your impactful life, everyone is commenting on your death. I can attest to your generosity and kindness. The demise has left your family in uncontrollable grief."



Dr. Grace Boadu's demise, funeral arrangements

Dr. Grace Boadu’s funeral is scheduled to be held between February 8 and 10, 2024.



The laying in state and burial will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2024, at Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti region where all well-wishers are expected to convene to mourn the deceased.



Dr. Grace Boadu died on Monday, January 29, 2024, at her residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day, and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom, which has raised eyebrows of the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.

Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased, considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor.' The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel, and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger have all reacted to the development.



SB/BB