Watch video of Ghanaian who engaged two wives at same ceremony

Screenshot from the viral video | Social media

A Ghanaian man known as Michael Houston has married two women on the same day, according to a video posted online.

Houston is sandwiched by his wives, Felicity Narh and Khadijatu Abarry at an event that is ostensibly their wedding reception.



In the 37-second video shared on multiple social media platforms, the groom; wearing kaftan with elaborate embroidery walks towards the camera and is later joined by his brides.



There, he he shares intimate kisses with each of them before each of them plants kisses on either sides of his cheeks.



The visibly excited groom shakes his head as his brides beam with smiles.

Watch the viral video below:





Groom marries two women same day!



Double kissing ! Congratulations to them. Happy Double marriage pic.twitter.com/9pWhYw8Qxz — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) December 14, 2023

SARA