Watching cartoons inspires my jovial nature – Nacee

Ghanaian gospel singer, Nacee

Gospel musician, Nana Osei, also known as 'Nacee', has disclosed why he is perceived as someone who has a good sense of humor.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Nacee established that watching cartoons inspires him to be jovial.



“You see that in Ghana just as you said I’m a Fante so I’ve got that aspect of comedy naturally so most of us have that sense of humor a bit,” Nacee told Amansan Krakye in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored



He continued “I’m someone who loves watching cartoons and you know that as for cartoons if you want to laugh the likes of Tom and Jerry and the likes will make you laugh a lot.

“So sometimes when you’re doing something you have to also find a way to chip in one or two things and humility also does a lot of magic.”



Nacee who is a songwriter, singer, instrumentalist, and sound engineer was adjudged the winner of the Gospel Song of the Year in the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



He is also a strong supporter of the National Democratic Congress and created their campaign song in 2022.