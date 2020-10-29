We agreed to diss each other at the Asaase Sound Clash – Shatta Wale claims

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale has finally revealed why he left the Asaase Sound Clash in anger when he came face to face with his eternal rival Stonebwoy a few months ago.

The show which was first of its kind and organized by Asaase Radio was designed to make the two Dancehall heavyweights in Ghana battle each other lyrically on a live stage to show who wields much supremacy and to put to bed who deservedly has to be called the Dancehall King.



However, fans were hugely disappointed when the show reached an anticlimax after the SM boss stormed out of the place in anger when it got to the segment where they had to lyrically outdo each other.



Shedding light on what truly happened behind the scenes, Shatta Wale told Sammy Flex in an interview that Stonebwoy took things personally that’s why he ‘saved’ the day by leaving the venue.

He, however, maintained that they still have a friendly relationship.



