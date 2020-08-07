Entertainment

We all had the same impression about Yvonne Nelson - Gloria Sarfo speaks to Kobi Rana's attack on Yvonne

Award-winning actress Gloria Sarfo has weighed in on the comments made by Kobi Rana following Yvonne Nelson’s claims about hatred and jealously in the entertainment industry.

Movie director, producer and actor, Kobi Rana, accussed Yvonne Nelson of not practicing what she preaches over her recent comments about lack of support in Ghana’s entertainment industry.



Kobi took to social media to accuse Yvonne of preaching virtue and practicing vice in her claims of unsupportive colleagues.



Kobi Rana’s post on social media read: “You have never posted or supported anybody’s movie in your entire life. Today, you cry about support. Let us not preach LOVE and practice otherwise. We are ALL involved in making the INDUSTRY strong.”



The Efiewura star, in reacting a publication on Nkonkonsa on Instagram page, indicated that many industry colleagues created a certain impression about Yvonne Nelson.



Gloria Sarfo went on to explain that many people were of the view that Yvonne probably had an unsupportive stance when it came to promoting the works of others.



The actress however claimed that she was happy that Yvonne Nelson had come out to bemoan the situation and was willing to work for change.

She went on add that she was happy Yvonne had seen that the current state of the industry per the attitude of its players was “not a good thing”.



Gloria then went on to rally her colleagues to all come together to make things work.



Her comments read: “Well I understand where Kobi is coming from, cos truthfully, that was the impression almost everyone of us had about Yvonne honestly but I guess things have changed now, maybe our sister has realised it’s not a good thing, and she is calling for a change in that direction…”



Gloria’s comments come on the back of counter comments issued by actor Kobi Rana after Yvonne Nelson claimed that the entertainment industry was full of unsupportive people who were full of hatred and jealousy.



Yvonne, in a series of tweets complained that she was surprised that players in the same industry had to be pushed before they supported one another’s work.

