We are a nation of talkers - KOKA reacts to Bawumia's promises to the creative arts industry

Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has challenged the vice president of Ghana and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to provide specific details of his promises to the creative arts industry and sign a social contract with the stakeholders.

KOKA, who is a renowned event organizer and entertainment critic, made this call during a live studio discussion on Hitz FM on Friday, February 9, 2024, following Dr. Bawumia's public address at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



In his address, Dr. Bawumia unveiled his plans to boost the creative arts sector if he becomes president, which include introducing digital and streaming platforms, providing tax incentives, and implementing an e-visa policy for international visitors.



However, KOKA was not impressed by these promises, saying that they were vague and lacked a clear roadmap.



He pointed out that similar promises were made in the 2020 NPP manifesto but were never brought to fruition and he said that the creative arts industry needed a signed social contract with Dr. Bawumia to hold him accountable for his pledges.



"We, as a people, need to put a document together and say that we want specific details of these promises so that we have a signed social contract to hold him accountable when he comes," KOKA wrote.

He added that Ghana was a nation of talkers who needed to hold their leaders accountable for what they say.



He said that Dr. Bawumia should not just speak for speaking sake, but come up with a well-informed, detailed plan that could be analyzed and agreed upon by the creative arts stakeholders.



“We are a nation of talkers; we listen but we are also talking. We need to hold people accountable for what they say. When we do that, they will reduce the things they say.



"If you want something from me, come with a well-informed, detailed roadmap so we can analyze and also sign a social contract that you will do the thing you said you would do," he stated.



KOKA's sentiments join a series of reactions from many industry stakeholders and creative arts practitioners who have accused the government of reneging on some of its promises in the 2020 manifesto, such as building a digital platform and a film village for the industry.

