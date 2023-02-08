0
We are 'hardworking' in bed - Plus size woman clears misconceptions

Wed, 8 Feb 2023

While there is a notion that plus-size women smell during lovemaking, Etornam Agbenyo, who is a plus-size woman, has debunked that theory, stating that they don't smell.

The veterinary officer on Moans and Cuddles with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni asserts that men shouldn't use sex as a tool of intimidation against plus-size women.

“Love-making should be fun, and I do not know where people are getting this conception about being plus-size being a curse, we smell, and we are lazy.

“Basically, sex shouldn't come in the form of intimidating ourselves. As a plus-size woman, we don't smell, but people say we do,” she shared.

Etornam mentioned that the stereotype that men have of plus-sized women as lazy and smelly is not accurate.

In her opinion, plus-sized women are bold, hardworking, and adventurous when it comes to the bedroom game.

“So this is the avenue for us to create more awareness to break the notion that we don't smell and are not lazy and hardworking.

“We are beautiful and confident, and when they follow us to the bedroom, the bedmatics are there,” she added.







