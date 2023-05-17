We are in a secular world, not all secular music falls into the negative group - Mike Kesse

Ghanaian musician, Mike Kesse

Ghanaian musician, Mike Kesse, who has transitioned from secular music to becoming a full-time gospel artiste, has shared his thoughts on the topic of secular music.

In a candid interview with Abrantepa on E-Forum, he shed light on the misconceptions surrounding the genre and emphasized the importance of being mindful of the kind of music one consumes.



"This is what most people get wrong. We are all in a secular world, and when it comes to secular music, there are different categories,” he said.



Kesse highlighted the diverse range of secular music, explaining that within the genre, there are songs that promote violence, drugs, and sex, while others serve as sources of inspiration.



His point was that not all secular music falls into the negative categories that often receive the most attention.



“There are songs that promote violence, there are songs that promote drugs, promote sex; and there are songs that also inspire us,” he added.



With this distinction in mind, Kesse stressed the need for individuals to be discerning about the music they choose to listen to.

He explained, "The question is, what are you listening to because music is a spirit? Is it something that does not ask for permission from you until it enters you? You will have to choose what you are listening to."







ADA/BB