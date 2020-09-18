Entertainment

We are not as close as we used to be - Funny Face on Adebayor friendship

Funny Face and Adebayor

Ghanaian Comedian, Funny Face has revealed that he no longer has that close relationship he used to have with Togolese footballer, Emmanueal Adebayor.

The Chorkor Trotro actor had been in the news lately for the wrong reasons. His social media altercations with fellow comedian actor, Lilwin did not only cost him his marriage and children but also a good friendship with former Arsenal player, Adebayor.



Funny Face has been a beneficiary of the footballer’s benevolence receiving gifts which includes a Range Rover and Porche car which was gifted him this year.



Revealing how his friendship with the former Manchester City player hit the rocks, Funny Face said it was due to his continuous waywardness which made him refuse to heed to advice.



“I go fool so yawa pai me so it’s not like first. It’s not going well, Funny Face said on Hitz FM.



He added, “What will you do if you keep fooling and people insult you and him in addition every day? They tell you to stop but you wouldn’t.”

“Now my animal, a Turkey, it sized me up and down like chale there’s nothing going on for me,” the comedian said with a touch of humor.



Whiles Funny Face’s friendship with the footballer seems to be fading out, Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has rather become a good pal of the player.



Some parts of Stonebwoy’s latest music video ‘Putuu’ were shot in Adebayor’s mansion. The two are also often seen riding motorbikes.



Meanwhile, Funny Face is on a campaign selling his Animal Kingdom album.

