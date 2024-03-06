'We are not free if our queer brothers and sisters are not free' - Sis Deborah

Pro-LGBT advocate, Deborah Vanessa

Pro-LGBT activist and Ghanaian songstress Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Deborah, is riding on the back of Ghana's Independence Day anniversary to advocate for the LGBTQ community.

According to her, Ghana's independence and freedom cannot be considered holistic if queer people living in Ghana are not free.



In a post on microblogging app, X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer emphasised how the oppression of the LGBT community in Ghana has cast a shadow on the freedom of Ghanaians to express their will.



She wrote “Ghanaians are not free if our queer brothers and sisters are not free.”



Sister Deborah is also advocating for the removal of ‘Freedom’ from the Coat of Arms which reads, “Freedom & Justice”, if a section of Ghanaians and people living in Ghana will not be allowed the freedom to make certain personal decision.



“Let’s remove the ‘freedom’ from the Freedom and Justice distin,” parts of her tweet on X read.

Sister Deborah is one of the few loud voices in this country, who have spoken against the discrimination of people based on their sexual orientation.



She is also publicly against the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-gay bill).



The bill, if assented by the president, would sentence people who promote and advocate for LGBT to a prison term of 3 -5 years.



The ‘anti-gay’ bill is currently being contested at Ghana’s Apex court because the petitioners believe that the Bill is unconstitutional.





Ghanaians are not free if our queer brothers and sisters are not free. Let’s remove the ‘freedom’ from the Freedom and Justice distin. #QueerGhanaianLivesMatter #KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/aEbROHR75q — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) March 6, 2024

