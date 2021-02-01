We are sex addicts – Medikal opens up on marriage with Fella

Rapper Medikal and wife, Fella Makafui

Award-winning rapper, Medikal in May 2020, proved critics wrong when he took his girlfriend Fella Makafui to the altar to officially make her his wife.

A relationship that many termed as "short-term" due to drama and controversies that surrounded it turned out to be one of the inspiring love stories in the entertainment industry.



Fella, months after her marriage welcomed their first daughter, Island Frimpong, whom they have managed to keep away from the public eye.



Speaking in an interview with Zylofon FM with SammyFlex, monitored by GhanaWeb, Medikal revealed that his greatest fear in marriage will be to lose his wife, Fella Makafui now Mrs. Precious Frimpong.



“I never want to lose my wife... I don’t want to lose her to anything. I am willing to remain like this,” he said.

Revealing the secret about what keeps them together as a couple, Medikal didn’t mince words when he stated that constant ‘lovemaking’ has created a bond between him and his wife.



“We have sex a lot, we have a lot of conversations, we make noise together, we do businesses together and buy a lot of things. We are both sex addicts, I love it and she loves it too.”



