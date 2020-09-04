Entertainment

We are tired of defending NPP on radio and going home to beg friends for food - Socrate Safo

Ghanaian movie director and filmmaker, Socrate Sarfo

Ghanaian movie director, filmmaker, and Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Socrate Sarfo on the Friday edition of Okay Fm’s Best Entertainment show hosted by Halifax Ansah Addo, has expressed his frustration at some elements within the NPP government.

The NPP sympathizer has been seen on several media platforms defending the ruling government for their apt policies and social intervention programs, this time around, has stated that some people including himself, are getting tired of defending the NPP party on an empty stomach for almost 4 years and go home to beg friends for food.



He added the fustration is too much and that people don't even understand why they are in office.



A worried Socrate Sarfo said the President is doing whatever he can do but people are just sleeping on their jobs.

The “Hot Fork” producer said people feel being quite is being stupid but being quite is actually being given time to reform hence the president must be told that something is wrong.



