We aren’t kids, don’t tell us to fix ourselves - Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Musician, Gyadu-Blay Ambolley

Veteran Hi-Life Musician, Nana Gyadu-Blay Ambolley has tasked the ruling Nana Akufo-Addo led the government to fix the country rather than demanding of citizens to fix themselves, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The Legendary Hi-Life-Afro Jazz act in an exclusive chat with Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s flagship entertainment program ‘Hammer Time’ monitored by MyNewsGh.com, stated that the government and its officials enjoy special privileges that the ordinary Ghanaian and Technocrats within the civil service do not enjoy so it will be erroneous for anyone to demand of Ghanaians to rather fix themselves instead of them delivering on their promises.



“You appealed for our votes. You said you will fix it so we voted for you, so you have to fix it. You do not tell us to fix ourselves or give us excuses.



You have been voted for, the downtrodden are only seeking for food, shelter and clothing. They do not enjoy the privileges given you like the ex-gratia, free fuel and accommodation. Even other professionals do not enjoy same so you have to fix it for us.

We only want good living conditions as compensation. We are not kids, don’t tell us to fix ourselves. Fix the country for us.



If they say fix it. They have to fix it because they have been voted for to fix it.” Nana Gyedu-Blay Ambolley stated on Pure FM.