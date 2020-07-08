LifeStyle

We can't stop starring at these cute photos of Asamoah Gyan’s daughter

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan’s daughter Ohemaa is a year older today, July 8, 2020.

Asamoah Gyan, who is the all-time top scorer for Ghana and Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup celebrated his daughter, Ohemaa's birthday today, July 8, 2020.



The skipper took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter with a lovely message and adorable phots.



He expressed his heartfelt message to his daughter on her special day.



Asamoah Gyan showed how much he love his daughter with a caption “Somebody help me with my lovely princess a big happy birthday. Ohemaa, daddy loves you soo much.”



Check photos below:



























