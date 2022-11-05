0
We can’t trust Shatta Wale, investigate him - Starboy Kwarteng

Starboy Kwarteng W Starboy Kwarteng, father of late Ebony Reigns

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Starboy Kwarteng, the father of late Dancehall songstress, Ebony Reigns, has asserted that award-winning reggae-dancehall artiste Shatta Wale should be investigated as he might have something to do with his daughter’s death.

According to him, he’s been disturbed after hearing the allegation but doesn’t want to conclude anything until he has enough proof.

He told Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess of Happy98.9FM and e.tv Ghana that: “As you already know, I don’t joke with anything that involves my late daughter and like I’ve always done I’ll go into this. I need to investigate this because I can’t just let go like that. I’ll go to the police headquarters soon to report the issue with the video I have and the statement that has been released.”

He added that although he’s heard that the police have already invited Shatta Wale over for further investigations in Fennec Okyere's murder adding that he will also do the same to find out if indeed he has something to do with his late daughter’s death as claimed.

Starboy Kwarteng also added that he was shocked when he heard the news but he’s come to realize that people are not always who we think they are and no one can be trusted fully.

For this reason, he believes anything is possible hence, his decision to go into the allegation levelled against Shatta by Wizla Finito, and get to know the details for himself because he believes there’s more to the story.

