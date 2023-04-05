'We dey play good albums; not Maali' – Andy Dosty jabs Shatta Wale again

Andy Dosty

A day after fuming with rage over a call on him by a listener to promote Shatta Wale’s ‘Maali’ album, Andy Dosty has once again poked the Dancehall musician, this time, in a freestyle session on his morning show.

Warming up to the Headline segment on his Daybreak Hitz show, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the celebrated radio presenter and his team engaged in a freestyle session.



In what appeared to be a way of trumpeting the kind of songs that form part of his playlist, Andy Dosty rapped: “If you want a good song, come and listen” before jabbing Shatta Wale, saying “We dey play good album, not Maali”.



Andy Dosty had gone berserk on Tuesday while addressing Shatta Wale’s insult to his (Andy Dosty) mother.



The famous DJ responded to a listener who asked him to discuss and promote Shatta Wale's latest album 'Maali'. According to the listener who communicated via a text message Andy Dosty read, the album has been doing well but Andy Dosty and his team had refused to promote it.



After Andy read the message, the on-air personality expressed fury towards the texter and Shatta Wale on the basis that the musician insulted his (Andy Dosty) mother and spoke foolishly about her on stage.

"You want me to talk about it? An artiste that stands on stage and insults my mother and talks anyhow and foolishly to my mother, and you want me to what?" he exclaimed.



"If you don't have sense, I do. If you don't respect, don't come here. The woman who gave birth to me has lived a good life and has a good place to live," he added. "I love my mother, and nobody, nobody... I won't speak ill of anyone's mother; she raised me well. You can fool around. The fooling is too much in this country.



“You will be sitting there, and they will want to come and sit here and say they want to promote their stuff. What do you want to promote? If that woman didn't give birth to me, where would you know me from? Foolish guy," a visibly infuriated Dosty fumed with rage.



You can also watch some of our programmes below.













BB