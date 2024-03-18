We don't have any Ghanaian content to air during prime-time aside telenovelas - Fiifi Coleman

Actor and playwright, Fiifi Coleman

Ghanaian actor and playwright Fiifi Coleman has provided reasons why many local TV stations show foreign telenovelas and soap operas during prime time.

According to him, there is very little Ghanaian content to use to fill up these hours; thus, TV stations use foreign content, which happens to be preferred by viewers.



His comments come on the back of calls by veteran Ghanaian actor Mikki Osei Berko for the prosecution of TV stations that show telenovelas during the primetime hours of 7 pm to 8 pm.



Fiifi Coleman, speaking on Hitz FM on March 18, said there was little to no Ghanaian content to use during prime-time hours.



He added that it was more cost-effective for local TV stations to use foreign telenovelas.



“It is cheaper for telenovelas to be brought from outside than for content to be produced here. They are bringing telenovelas that were shot 10 years ago, 15 years ago.



“Ghanaians are crying for telenovelas to be taken off primetime; which content will be used to fill in the gap?” he quizzed.

“If we have content to fill in these prime times and we are not doing it, then we can say there's a problem, but there is very little content to fill in these spaces," he added.



ID/OGB



