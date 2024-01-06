We focus on the wrong things, that's why politicians use us - Kelvynboy laments

Kelvyn Boy is a Ghanaian Afrobeat singer/songwriter

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Brown, better known by his stage name Kelvyn Boy has lamented the state at which Ghanaians are easily distracted by mundane issues.

According to him, these distractions are responsible for why politicians easily manipulate citizens.



Kelvyn Boy aired his thoughts on his X handle on January 4, stating, “We focus on the wrong things as a people na why politicians go continue dey rip us.”



He added that he would henceforth focus on himself as an individual and not bother himself with external issues.



“But this year I’ve decided to mind my business chale. We Move!,” he continued.



While Kelvyn Boy did not indicate the reasons for his comments, many fans and followers sided with him, stating that various topics trending on and off social media are pulling attention away from more pertinent issues.



They cited cases of the new taxes imposed by the government as a result of such distractions and called for accountability and better governance in the country.

This is not the first time Kelvyn Boy has aired his political stance, in September, he was involved in the #occupyJulorbiHouse protests which saw scores of youth gather to voice their frustrations over rising costs of living and the economic crisis gripping the country.



Protesters also cited issues like poor healthcare, human rights abuses, and the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill tabled in Parliament.



The first day was marked by clashes as police tried to disperse crowds by arresting a number of them, an act that brought international attention.



The subsequent days saw a number of celebrities, including Stonebwoy, Pappy Kojo, Kwaw Kesse and Kelvyn Boy, lend their support to the cause.



