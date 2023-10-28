We get much love and support from Ghanaians in the diaspora - KiDi

Ghanaian sensation, KiDi

Ghanaian sensation, KiDi has admitted that there is massive support for Ghanaian acts in the diaspora. He believes that the support is not just from Ghanaians living in those countries but also from other nationalities.

He disclosed this on the Day Show with Berla Mundi where he added that that despite the love he and other Ghanaian artistes who go out to perform receive, more work needs to be done by those involved to enable success.



“One thing I learned differently from that is usually, when we go to places, a lot of Ghanaians who live there come through for us. They attend the shows and it's all love.



"But one thing I learned in this last Europe tour was that we had people who were not even just Ghanaians, and that told me that there is something we're doing right.



“Maybe we're not doing it well, but we're doing something right. We have to just keep going at it,” he disclosed.



The “Enjoyment” hitmaker also disclosed that his hit song “Touch It” has been the biggest song in his career so far due to the worldwide reception it received.



“Yeah. It has been. I just knew I was doing a good song. I just didn't know the trajectory or what it was going to do. I just left it to God, did what I had to do in it,” he said.

KiDi added that he didn’t want to focus on the success of “Touch It” but it’s his aim to produce more songs to replicate the success of the hit song.



“That's my goal. I don't want to bask in “Touch It” I want many more like it. It is like I said in the beginning, we're doing the best with what life is giving us. We want more, but until we get more, we'll just keep going,” he stated.



