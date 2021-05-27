We go to parties carrying our chairs, sit on the staircase at cinemas – Plus size woman reveals

Plus-size queen, Precious Mensah

• PM has explained that plus size women go to parties carrying their chairs

• According to her, they are being mocked in such instances



• She has called on restaurants and cinemas to provide seats that are comfortable for plus size women



Ghanaian plus-size queen, Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM of Di Asa fame has revealed the many challenges they face on a daily due to their body size.



The actress and video vixen has revealed that most of them feel left out and are confined in the homes all because restaurants, cinemas, other public spaces in the country are not built with them in mind.



PM in an interview with BBC News Pidgin monitored by GhanaWeb mentioned that she has to go to parties carrying her chair, a situation which has attracted public ridicule as she is in some instances mocked by onlookers.

She said: “You people like pushing us to the corner, making us look inactive or useless or something. If it is a party you have to come in with your chair and people will be laughing at you, it is bad. If it’s a cinema, you have to go and sit on the staircase, it is bad. Cant, you have fun if you’re plus size? Cant, you live your life if you’re plus size?



"Those out there, restaurants, cinemas, etc.. provide for all. If it’s a free chair provide for plus-size, that a plus-size woman will also come and enjoy whatever is going on.”



PM who indicated that plus size women in Ghana are not "treated well" further added: “People are making it look like we have only slim people in this world. You go to the cinemas, maybe you want to have fun but the chairs there are small, they are too flat that we cant fit in them. I feel like we are treated well because whoever is making those things has to make it all round for everybody."



“We have plus size women who also have the feeling to go and chill and do what other people are doing. Don’t make it look like we have to always be in our rooms. You people are part of our issues, always pushing us to the corner,” she concluded.



The actress in an earlier interview with GhanaWeb’s Paulina Dedaa Opoku on “Say It Loud” recounted the number of times she had been turned down for job opportunities due to her size.

She indicated that hate comments do not get to her as she has developed a thick skin for that.



“I don’t let little things get to me. That has got me moving to this extent because there are certain things, I hear from people... I just move on. If I had allowed those things to get to me, PM wouldn’t have been here by this time,” she noted in an interview with GhanaWeb in February 2020.



Watch PM's interview on SayItLoud below:



