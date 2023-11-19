We had sex only six times in our 1 year of marriage - Xandy Kamel

Actress and media personality, Xandy Kamel

Former Angel TV presenter cum actress, Xandy Kamel has revealed some major details of her failed marriage to colleague, Nana Kwaku Mensah, also known as King Kaninja.

According to her, they were rarely intimate over the course of their short marriage and had sex only six times.



“I can actually count the number of times we had sex, it was not up to six times throughout the 1 year and 3 months we were married,” she disclosed.



When questioned about the reasons for such issues in the bedroom, she clarified that her husband never complained, and she didn't notice any specific issue on his part.



She added that she might have had her own flaws, but without communication or prompts, she wouldn't be aware and address them.



“He never complained… I am human, I might have my own flaws but if you don't prompt me, I won't know and correct myself,” she said.



