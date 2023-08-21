We have an inferiority complex, we don't value our music - Guru

Ghanaian rapper and fashion designer, Guru

Ghanaian rapper and fashion designer Maradona Yeboah Adjei, also known as Guru has said that Ghanaians do not have pride in their culture and music.

He said this while in an interview on mx24gh where he recalled a time when a DJ booked to perform at an all-Ghanaian party rather played foreign music instead of Ghanaian songs.



According to him, Ghanaians look down upon their music because other countries with songs whose lyrics are not in English do well globally.



"We have a problem; I think it's an inferiority complex, I think we don’t sometimes believe in the Ghana we know, and forget about the language aspect. There are big songs, check out! The songs with the biggest streams were not sung in English," he said.



Guru blamed the situation on the psyche of Ghanaians, stating that even though some individuals aim to take the nation forward, Ghana lacks the intellectual manpower to assist.



"It's a mindset, value the Ghana you know, it's a cultural thing, from the time of Kwame Nkrumah, you can see that the vision and foresight are there, but the people to execute it, they have a problem in executing it," he added.

